Timely rains predicted in Telugu New Year

Nellore: The district administration has performed Telugu New Year Day, Vishwavasu Nama Samvastara at Tikkana Pranganam at Collectorate here on Sunday.

District Collector O Anand attended as a chief guest in traditional attire and inaugurated the programme by lightning the lamp.

Aluri Siromani Sharma performed Panchanga Sravanam. Describing ‘Vishwavasu’ as sensitive year, he said this year will have timely rains as the farming community would have rich yielding of their produce and people of all sections will be happy and prosperous.

Collector Anand said that following the government’s directions the district administration is conducting Ugadi on a grand scale. Wishing people to have a prosperous life, he appealed them to support government programmes in order to develop the district in all fronts.

The Collector facilitated poets and eminent scholars in different fields with Ugadi Puraskarams.

City Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan, APSRTC Regional Board Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao and others were present.

