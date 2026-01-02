Tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs. 2,767 cr in Dec

Vijayawada: Liquor sales in the state witnessed a steep increase in December 2025, buoyed by festive demand and New Year celebrations. According to official figures, total liquor sales between December 1 and 31, 2025 stood at Rs 2,767 crore, compared to Rs 2,568 crore during the same period in December 2024, marking an overall year-on-year growth of nearly 8 per cent.

The surge was especially pronounced during the final three days of the year - December 29, 30 and 31—when consumer demand peaked ahead of New Year celebrations.

Sales during these three days in 2025 touched approximately Rs 543 crore, a sharp rise from around Rs 336 crore recorded during the corresponding period in 2024, underscoring the strong year-end buying trend.

District-wise data reveal significant variations in liquor consumption across the state. Visakhapatnam emerged as the top-performing district in December, registering sales of about Rs 178.6 crore. It was followed closely by Tirupati with sales of approximately Rs 169.4 crore, while the NTR district recorded nearly Rs 155.4 crore, placing it among the leading contributors to overall sales.

On the lower end of the spectrum, tribal and less urbanised districts reported comparatively modest figures. Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded liquor sales of around Rs 30.7 crore, Parvathipuram Manyam reported about Rs 35.4 crore, and Sri Satya Sai district registered sales of nearly Rs 65 crore during the month.

Officials attribute the overall rise in December sales to a combination of holiday-season celebrations, increased social gatherings, and extended purchasing during the New Year period, a trend that has consistently driven higher liquor revenues at the close of the calendar year.