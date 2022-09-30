Tirumala: 3 Lakh devotees to witness Garuda Seva today

Tirumala: TTD has geared up for the big day during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, the Garuda Seva on October 1. Action plans and all arrangements have been made to provide Garuda

Vahana darshan to nearly 3 lakh devotees. Drinking water supply and Annaprasadams will be provided to the devotees, who occupied the galleries from 6 am till 12 midnight by deploying 1,500 odd Srivari sevaks, volunteers including women, to offer services to them. Meanwhile, Annaprasadam will be served in Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) between 7 am and 1 am the next day. As TTD has completely banned the usage of plastic as part of its mission to save the environment, the devotees are requested to bring steel or copper or Tupperware bottles for drinking purposes. However, TTD has also set up taps with glasses and toilets in all the galleries for the sake of devotees. To assist the devotees with the entry-exit ways, parking places, other information, etc TTD has also set up Help Desks in seven places at GNC Toll Gate, CRO, Balaji Bus Stand, Rambhagicha Rest Houses, Ragimanu Centre, ATC Circle, and Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. The signage boards have also been displayed about the entry and exit gates for the pilgrims into the galleries of the four Mada streets. Besides, the Common Centre in PAC 4 will function 24X7 to clear doubts by devotees over the phone on toll-free no.1800 425 111111.

TTD Vigilance and Police departments have been tying child tags to the children so as to easily identify them and reunite them with their parents if they get missed in the crowd on Garuda Seva Day.

Meanwhile Srivilliputtur Godadevi garlands have reached Tirumala on Friday which

will be decorated as part of Garuda Seva. These sacred garlands were brought to Pedda Jeeyar Mutt near Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Endowments Joint Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Selladorai, Srivilliputhur temple Chairman Ravichandran took the garlands to Srivari temple amidst Mangala Vaidyams.

CHENNAI UMBRELLAS

Hindu Dharmartha Samiti foundation from Chennai has donated Umbrellas used for Garuda Seva in front of Srivari temple and handed over them to TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy on Friday. The Samiti Founder Vedantam and Trustee RR Gopalji were presented the decorated umbrellas, which the Samithi every year donate to TTD for Garuda seva.