Tirumala heading for another lockdown?

Tirupati: Is Tirumala heading towards another lockdown? It appears so with the surge of new cases of coronavirus at a record speed which did not spare even the Jeeyangars – Sri Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar.

This has caused serious concern to the TTD. Political parties, general public and even advisor to the TTD on Agama Sastra Ramana Deekshitulu had demanded that the ongoing darshan facilities be stopped forthwith.

What has caused concern is that though TTD Chairman S V Subba Reddy, while ruling out any lockdown of temple about three days back, had stated that the COVID-19 has not been transmitted from any of the devotees and the TTD had been sanitising the areas where the staff lives.

He said the APSP personnel might have got it from other places where they are posted on duty. But what has now baffled the authorities is Sri Satagopa Ramanuja Pedda Jeeyangar tested positive and had to be shifted to SVIMS with mild symptoms. Sources said that Jeeyars who are in Chaturrmasya Deeksha sought the TTD to shift them to their local Mutt where they can remain in isolation continuing the treatment for Covid.

The Jeeyangars are the descendants of saint Philospher Sri Ramanujacharya and no seva is done without their presence. Event Naivedyam offered to Lord Venkateswara or the holy waters used for Abhishekam have to be first touched by the Jeeyangar. They also supervise the Vaikhanasa practices.

Not just that, according to official figures, about 160 employees working in the TTD were found to be COVID-19 positive.

The number of tests done on the staff is much less as compared to the number of employees and the results of many others is yet to come. The list of those infected is said to be long and includes 21 temple staff comprising priests, 18 Deekshiths and Vahanam bearers, 27 potu workers, 18 vigilance, security and 60 police personnel, including APSP, six civil police, eight health, four water works and three working in Annadanam.

Two working in Kalyanakatta (tonsure centre) were also infected. This is another reason for concern since many people would have come in direct contact with these barbers. Though these workers asked the TTD to arrange for tests on them, out of 400 only 12 have been tested so far. An official release from the TTD said the chairman wanted the officials to ensure that daily rituals in Tirumala go on as per Agama and temple traditions. He said he would review with the TTD top officials on the continuation of darshan.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Congress leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy and CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu demanded the TTD to close down the shrine for darshan till the situation improves in Tirupati and Tirumala.