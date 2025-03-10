Tirumala police crack down on illegal hawkers, 25 vendors evicted

Tirumala: Tirumala police, in coordination with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance teams, conducted raids on illegal hawkers in Tirumala on Sunday. The operation was carried out as part of visible policing, following the instructions of Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju, aiming to maintain law and order and curb illegal activities in the temple town.

The ‘Unlicensed Hawkers Mafia’ on the sacred Tirumala hills has raised security concerns, as unidentified individuals from different parts of the country have been operating as unauthorised vendors. These illegal hawkers occupy high-footfall areas across Tirumala, disrupting the movement of pilgrims and posing a potential security risk. Officials fear that their unchecked presence could lead to an increase in anti-social activities.

Acting on numerous complaints, SP Raju instructed his team to take immediate action. His focus has been on tackling security vulnerabilities in both Tirupati and Tirumala, where large crowds gather daily. As part of the crackdown, police led by Tirumala two town CI Sriramulu along with vigilance personnel raided several key locations, including Nandakam Guest House, Vakulamatha Guest House, and Varahaswamy Guest House.

During the operation, authorities identified 25 hawkers conducting business without valid permits or documentation. Their fingerprints and Aadhaar details were verified to check for any criminal background. Since no criminal records were found, they were directed to leave Tirumala immediately.

SP Raju emphasised that only authorised vendors should conduct business in Tirumala and warned that engaging in trade without proper approval is a punishable offense. He stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating police regulations. Furthermore, he cautioned that anyone found aiding unauthorised hawkers would also face disciplinary measures. The police have reiterated that any individual or group causing inconvenience to pilgrims will face stringent action.