Tirumala temple nets Rs 116 cr Hundi income in June month

Tirupati: In June last month, 23 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala while the income through the Hundi offerings in the temple was Rs 116.14 crore, according to TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the media after the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme held in Tirumala on Sunday, the EO said that 1.06 crore laddus, the most sought after prasadam of Lord, was sold while 24.38 lakh devotees availed Annaprasadams and 10.80 lakh pilgrims had tonsured in the month.

The EO received 23 calls from pilgrims on various issues and also suggestions for improvement of services to pilgrims while he took the occasion to brief on various religious festivals observed in Tirumala and TTD development initiatives. Pilgrim callers Venkatesh from Chennai and Srikanth from Manchiryala sought the EO to renovate the dilapidated temples in their area. Replying to them, the EO said financial aid would be provided for the renovation of old temples and also for construction of new temples under Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust as per the guidelines.

Elaborating further, the EO said TTD has commenced SRIVANI Trust in 2018, offering darshan facility to those, who donated Rs 10,000 to the trust which now has Rs 880 crore and providing darshan facility to curb middlemen menace. So far, 9 lakh pilgrims had darshan through the darshan linked donation facility and not even a single complaint received from the pilgrims on the trust activities.

The construction of new temples takes place in four ways – through TTD, AP Endowments department, Village Committees and Samarasata Seva Foundation(SSF), he said adding that there was no truth in allegations that trust funds are diverted.

Answering a caller Raju from Vanaparthy, he said last month TTD has completely modernised the luggage receiving and delivery system in Alipiri route and soon the same will be implemented in Srivari Mettu footpath route also. Another devotee Sri Eswar Prasad from Irala brought to the notice of EO about the huge charges by an eatery located in Srivarimettu footpath route to which EO said TTD will look into the possibility of introducing Annaprasadam in that area.

A pilgrim from Rayachoti brought to the notice of EO about the menace of dalaris and beggars at Vishnu Nivasam near Tirupati Railway station and how they are misguiding the devotees and informed EO to display proper information boards at Vishnu Nivasam where Sarva Darshan tokens are issued.

The EO replied to the caller that the issues will be brought to the notice of district administration as Tirupati Railway station falls under their jurisdiction and necessary information boards will be displayed at Vishnu Nivasam.

When Sri Ravi Kumar from Bengaluru asked the EO to find a way to avoid congestion near Bangaru Vakili, the EO replied that since one month only a single line is being operated from Maha Dwaram to Bangaru Vaikili to avoid congestion.

The EO said after the recent incident of a three-year-old kid, who was survived a leopard attack in Alipiri footpath route, TTD has issued guidelines to the pilgrims and requested to come in groups on Tirumala footpaths.

Plastic wastes should be dumped in dust bins provided in RTC buses to avoid environmental pollution, he said and informed that Anna Prasadam distribution at Tiruchanur was extended in nights also and midday meals were introduced in TTD schools.