Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Plans Rs 10 Crore Temple Development

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board approved a plan to raise forest cover on the Tirumala hills from 68.14 per cent to 80 per cent. Acting on instructions from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the board sanctioned ₹4 crore for the Forest Department, to be released in three equal installments of Rs 1.13 crore in 2026-27 and 2027-28, and Rs 1.74 crore in 2025-26.

The board called for technical and financial bids from architectural consultants to draft a master plan covering six temple sites: Tiruchanoor, Amaravati, Narayanavanam, Kapilatheertham, Nagalapuram and Vontimitta. The plan will guide infrastructure upgrades, visitor amenities and environmental safeguards around each shrine.

All rest houses in Tirumala have been renamed after presiding deities except two, whose donors have not yet agreed. The board directed TTD officials to assign new names to these properties, and to negotiate with the Indian Army for renaming of Sainik Niwas.

A resolution was passed to reassign non-religious staff via transfers or voluntary retirement under a VRS framework. The move aims to streamline operations and align employee roles with TTD’s core religious functions.

In response to security concerns, the board approved acquisition of anti-drone systems for the Tirumala temple complex. The measure follows recent reports of unauthorized aerial activity near the hill shrine.

Devotee services will expand at Vontimitta, where Annaprasadam distribution is set to increase. Separately, TTD will earmark Rs 10 crore for development of the Sridevi and Bhudevi Sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Anantavaram, Tullur mandal.

Legal proceedings will be initiated against the DD Next Level film crew for remixing the Govinda Namavali without permission. The board cited violation of devotees’ religious sentiments.

The board set license fees for Big Canteens and Janatha Canteens in Tirumala, and opened the bidding to qualified institutions to manage food services.

To improve pilgrim access at Akashaganga and Papavinasanam, the board instructed officials to draft a blueprint for enhanced spiritual, environmental and infrastructure facilities in these high-traffic areas.

SVIMS Super Specialty Hospital will receive an additional Rs 71 crore per year on top of its current ₹60 crore grant. The board also authorized recruitment of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, completion of ongoing construction, and the launch of a voluntary Srivari Vaidya Seva program to bring medical experts into patient care.