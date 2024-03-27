Live
Just In
Tirupati alliance candidate Arani to start campaign today
Rejecting the charge that he is a ‘non-local’ he reminds that he served as district president of TDP and PRP and has wide contacts as contractor too
Tirupati: TDP, JSP and BJP alliance candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Arani Srinivasulu will begin his campaign from Wednesday.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Srinivasulu said after offering prayers to Kapileswara Swamy said he would begin his campaign along with the alliance parties’ leaders, including TDP, JSP and BJP.
He said the leaders of other two parties have already assured him to work for his victory, abiding to parties’ decision and he, on his part, took along all the leaders in the city to see YSRCP is defeated. Rejecting the allegations that he was a non-local, he said he is having a own house and as a Class 1 contractor, he has ties to all over the erstwhile Chittoor district.
“I worked as a sarpanch, MLA and also district president of Praja Rajyam Party and TDP, having good experience in politics and also contacts with all sections of people,” he said, expressing confidence that he will win.
JSP district president Pasupuleti Hari Prasad said all the Jana Sena Party leaders and workers followed Pawan Kalyan and would work hard to win the Tirupati seat and give it as a gift to Pawan.
Raja Reddy, Rajesh Yadav, Anand, Keerthana, Vanaja, Dinesh Jain and others were present.