Tirupati: Call to accelerate development works on Vinayak Sagar

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha directed the officials to accelerate the development works of Vinayak Sagar to bring it for public use from April this year. The Mayor along with corporation engineering officials on Friday inspected Vinayak Sagar, where works are going on in full swing. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the Corporation was developing the Vinayak Sagar to make it a attracting spot for providing the much needed breathing place for city people to spend quality time with their families, to get a much needed break from the busy and routine life.

The wide range of facilities being provided in the sprawling Vinayak Sagar tank will also be beneficial to the visiting pilgrims to spend quality time after darshan, she said adding that the children park, open gallery, music fountain and water fountains, yoga center, swimming pool, island, special walking track and the greenery all around the tank area is sure to be a major attraction to the residents as well as visitors.

Sirisha also inspected the rock filing, construction of modern restaurant, food courts, LED screens and lighting arrangements going on in the Sagar. Corporation superintendent engineer Mohan explained the facilities coming up in the tank area. Later, the Mayor inspected the Urban Health Centre under construction in Tirumala Reddy Nagar on Karakambadi road, where the Corporation plans to extend health facilities to residents in the extension area including Thimmi Naidupalem Panchayat and Rajiv Nagar which were merged with Corporation five years back.