100-day action plan to boost Class-X results stressed

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed education officials to implement the 100-day action plan in a systematic and result-oriented manner to ensure Class X students achieve excellent results and place the district among the top performers in the state.

Reviewing the implementation of the 100-day action plan, the Collector held a meeting with education department officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) participated in the meeting virtually. Dr Lakshmisha instructed officials to pay special attention to the academic progress of Class X students studying in 187 government-managed schools across the district.

He said that special classes should be organised to strengthen self-belief and guide students steadily towards academic improvement. Highlighting the need for constant academic supervision, he said District and Mandal Academic Forums should closely monitor progress and support students in achieving good scores in the Class X examinations. Interactive sessions should be held to identify learning obstacles and address them promptly.

Dr Lakshmisha further announced that a special officer would be assigned to each school to visit regularly and provide guidance. He noted that the state government is providing all necessary resources to ensure a bright future for students and urged officials to make optimum use of these facilities.

DEO L Chandrakala, Samagra Shiksha Assistant Project Coordinator M Rajani Kumari, AP SDWREIS DCVO A Muralikrishna, MEOs, and others were present.