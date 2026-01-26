Tirupati, Chittoor Collectors win state awards on National Voters’ Day

Tirupati / Chittoor: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar received prestigious awards on the occasion of 16th National Voters’ Day.

The awards were presented at a function held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Dr Venkateswar was selected for the Overall Election Management award in recognition of efficient conduct and supervision of elections in Tirupati district.

However, as he was busy with arrangements for the ongoing Ratha Saptami celebrations in Tirumala, he could not attend the programme.

On his behalf, Tirupati District Revenue Officer (DRO) G Narasimhulu received the award.

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar was honoured for successfully implementing best electoral mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The award was presented by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand during the event. DRO Narasimhulu also received the Best Electoral Practices Award for his contribution to strengthening the electoral process.

It may be noted that with effective election management and excellent implementation of the SIR process, Chittoor district secured second place at the State level, officials said.