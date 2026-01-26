  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Tirupati, Chittoor Collectors win state awards on National Voters’ Day

  • Created On:  26 Jan 2026 10:00 AM IST
Tirupati, Chittoor Collectors win state awards on National Voters’ Day
X

Tirupati / Chittoor: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar received prestigious awards on the occasion of 16th National Voters’ Day.

The awards were presented at a function held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Dr Venkateswar was selected for the Overall Election Management award in recognition of efficient conduct and supervision of elections in Tirupati district.

However, as he was busy with arrangements for the ongoing Ratha Saptami celebrations in Tirumala, he could not attend the programme.

On his behalf, Tirupati District Revenue Officer (DRO) G Narasimhulu received the award.

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar was honoured for successfully implementing best electoral mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The award was presented by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand during the event. DRO Narasimhulu also received the Best Electoral Practices Award for his contribution to strengthening the electoral process.

It may be noted that with effective election management and excellent implementation of the SIR process, Chittoor district secured second place at the State level, officials said.

Tags

National Voters’ Day AwardsTirupati & Chittoor CollectorsElection Management ExcellenceSpecial Intensive Revision (SIR)Best Electoral Practices
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

Video content has become essential in today’s digital-first world. Businesses, educators, marketers, and creators all rely on video to communicate ideas, promote products

A Powerful AI Video Generator and Free AI Video Generator for Modern Content Creation

National News

More
Share it
X