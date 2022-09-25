Tirupati Corporation gets Prez award in Swachh Survekshan

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Tirupati Municipal Corporation was chosen for the President of India award in Swachh Survekshan. He termed it as the victory of municipal staff and people of Tirupati. Celebrating the occasion, he cut a cake at the Corporation office on Saturday along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and felicitated the engineering, sanitation staff and officials.

The MLA said that the award reflected the good work done by the officials of the MCT. He recalled that MCT got 3-star rating in Swachh Survekshan in last year's rankings and improving the performance it got 5-star rating this time and bagged the Presidential award. The four-lakh population in the city should feel proud of this achievement.

Mayor Dr Sirisha said about 4,000 cities have competed in Swachh Survekshan rankings in which Tirupati emerged as a good performer by bagging the prestigious award. Regular meetings, reviews towards giving top priority for sanitation have yielded good results, she felt. Commissioner Anupama Anjali said the Corporation stood one among the five most sustainable cities. This was possible with the improvement of lapses from previous year's performance. Apart from giving top priority for sanitation in the city, making efficient use of the dry and wet waste and the focus towards preventing the use of plastic helped in improving the performance. She said the award will be presented to the Corporation on October 1 by the President of India. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Corporators Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, T Munirami Reddy, Hanumantha Naik and Dusi Kumari, additional commissioner Sunitha, deputy commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, superintending engineer Mohan, health officer Dr Harikrishna, ME Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy and RO Sethu Madhav were present on the occasion.