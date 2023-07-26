Tirupati: Demand for immediate distribution of Inter textbooks

Tirupati: State-wide bandh of educational institutions, called by TNSF, AISF and PRSF, ended peacefully and successfully in Tirupati on Tuesday. Leaders of student unions said that SV University students gave voluntary support to the bandh and participated in the protest. Addressing the students, TNSF, AISF and PRSF leaders K Hemanth Royal, B Chalapathi and S Ravindra said though the bandh was called for the development of public education system in the State and seeking to resolve the problems faced by students, the government has made some illegal arrests at several places across the State.

They demanded the government to immediately distribute textbooks to students of government junior colleges. Their other demands include stopping merger of government schools, teacher appointments should be taken up in single teacher schools, and Mid-day meal scheme should be resumed for intermediate students, which was discontinued in 2019. They also demanded increase in mess and cosmetic charges for hostel students as per the increased prices of essentials. ‘The fleecing of parents in corporate colleges and schools should be curbed, Right to Education Act should be implemented and arrears of Vidya Deevena, Vasathi deevena and fee reimbursement funds should be released immediately,’ they added.

They also demanded that major and minor subject system being introduced in degree education system should be withdrawn and vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the universities should be filled along with allocating Rs 200 crores for the development of each university.