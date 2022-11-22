Tirupati: Devotees throng Siva temples on last Monday of Karthika Masam

Tirupati: Devotees throng Lord Siva temples across the district to worship the god on the last Monday of the auspicious Karthika Masam. The famous Srikalahasti temple was flooded with devotees throughout the day. By 6 pm, about 35,000 devotees have worshipped the presiding deities Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunamba.

The temple management has made elaborate arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan for the devotees. Temple trust board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu and other staff have monitored the queue lines and provided all amenities. He interacted with the devotees waiting in the queue lines to know their grievances if any.

During the day, the temple got a revenue of Rs 11.08 lakh only through the sale of darshan tickets as 4,629 devotees have purchased Rs 200 darshan tickets followed by 3,654 tickets of Rs 50 each. A total of 4,777 Rahu Ketu puja tickets were also sold through the Devasthanam has accrued a revenue of Rs 39.11 lakh. Further 298 abhishekam tickets and 129 Mahanyasa tickets among others were sold.

As many as 22,896 small laddus, 8,586 pulihora packets, 1,911 vadas among other prasadams were also sold till 6 pm. Devotees in large numbers have lit the lamps in the temple premises following the tradition.

Devotees were also seen in large numbers at Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. They took holy bath at the water falls and lit the lamps apart from offering prayers to the presiding deities.

The famous Parasurameswara Swamy temple in Gudimallam, Pallikondeswara Swamy temple in Surutupalli, Siddeswara Swamy temple in Talakona, Kailasanatha Kona, Parasurameswara swamy temple in Yogimallavaram along with many other Siva temples have received huge influx of devotees.