Tirupati dist BJP reconstituted
Highlights
Tirupati: Tirupati district BJP president Samanchi Srinivas reconstituted the district committee.
The new office-bearers include 8 vice-presidents, 3 general secretaries, 8 secretaries, apart from 20 executive members.
The 3 general secretaries include Dr K Naresh Babu from Tirupati city, B D Balaji (Renigunta) and Muni Krishnaiah (Satyavedu).
