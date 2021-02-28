X
Tirupati doctor Dr Penna Krishna Prasanthi nominated member of IMA national Women's wing

Dr P Krishna Prasanthi
Dr P Krishna Prasanthi

Highlights

Tirupati: Dr Penna Krishna Prasanthi, senior consultant physician in Tirupati has been nominated as national executive member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) women doctor's wing for a period of two years. She is the only doctor from AP occupying this position.

Women doctors wing is a separate wing of IMA headquarters where all women doctors are brought under single umbrella. She was instrumental in starting women doctor's wing in AP few years ago and empowered many women doctors to start the wings in their respective local branches of IMA.

She was earlier recognised as member of leadership committee of IMA and convener of National Diabetes Control Committee.

IMA national president Dr J A Jayalal constituted the new committee for its women's wing with Dr L Yesodha as Chairperson.

Dr Prasanthi is now holding the responsibilities as AP state Chairperson of Academy of Medical Specialties of IMA. Members of IMA Tirupati branch congratulated her on this occasion.

