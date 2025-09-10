Tirupati farmers hit streets demanding urea procurement

Tirupati: The ongoing shortage of urea in Andhra Pradesh has triggered strong criticism from leaders and organised a protest near RDO office here on Tuesday, who demanded immediate intervention from the State government to ease the distress of farmers.

YSRCP constituency incharge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy alleged that the crisis has been mishandled and accused the authorities of allowing large-scale black marketing.

“Urea shortage is being viewed lightly by the Agriculture Minister while farmers are suffering. Around ₹300 crore worth of urea has been looted through black-market sales. Even during the COVID-19 crisis, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stood firmly by farmers, but today the Chandrababu-led government has not been able to even provide minimum support. Farmers are struggling without remunerative prices, and unless their issues are resolved, we cannot extend cooperation,” he said.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that the farming community’s plight is worsening under the coalition government.

“During the YSR Congress regime, funds were credited directly into farmers’ accounts on time, and all requirements were available at Rythu Bharosa Centers. But today, farmers are getting only partial benefits and are left in crisis situations. The lack of support prices has already driven many farmers to suicides. If the government does not respond to these serious problems, it will have to pay a heavy price,” she warned.

Supporting these remarks, Chevireddy Harshith Reddy noted that farmers are forced to stand in queues for fertilizer while the Agriculture Minister mocked them by comparing it to queues for biryani buffets.

“This comment is cruel and deeply insulting to the farming community. We appeal to the government to immediately ensure that there is no shortage of urea,” he stressed.

Pilgrim city witnessed large participation from farmers in the protests, demanding action to curb black marketing and ensure timely supply of urea and other agricultural essentials.