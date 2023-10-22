  • Menu
Tirupati: Inter-State taekwondo championship begins

The fifth inter-State Invitational Taekwondo Championship-2023 started under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Association.

Tirupati: The fifth inter-State Invitational Taekwondo Championship-2023 started under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Association. The competitions got off to a grand start on Saturday at the Tirupati Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex Indoor Stadium. About 200 taekwondo players from around 7 States participated in the two-day competition.

Additional SP (Law and Order) J Kulasekhar, Additional SP (Police Administration) J Venkata Rao, President of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Vooka Vijay Kumar, Academic Director of Viswam Educational Institutions N Viswachandan Reddy, head of Mega Medicals Maheshwar Gupta, head of SBB Medicare Chetan Krishna attended as chief guests and started the first fighting bouts.

