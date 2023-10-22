Live
- Police Martyrs Day observed in Anantapur district
- Puttaparthi: People told to contribute for progress of nation
- Goddess gives darshan in Kalaratri Alankaram
- Kurnool: Sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered
- Chittoor: Services rendered by police lauded
- Tirupati: Inter-State taekwondo championship begins
- Weekly Market Review
- Chennai: DMK against Aryan hegemony, not against spiritualism says MK Stalin
- Top priority to development of villages: Kakani
- Advocate Accuses MP Mahua Moitra Of Using Pet To Block CBI Entry
Just In
Tirupati: Inter-State taekwondo championship begins
Highlights
The fifth inter-State Invitational Taekwondo Championship-2023 started under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Association.
Tirupati: The fifth inter-State Invitational Taekwondo Championship-2023 started under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Association. The competitions got off to a grand start on Saturday at the Tirupati Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex Indoor Stadium. About 200 taekwondo players from around 7 States participated in the two-day competition.
Additional SP (Law and Order) J Kulasekhar, Additional SP (Police Administration) J Venkata Rao, President of Andhra Pradesh Amateur Taekwondo Vooka Vijay Kumar, Academic Director of Viswam Educational Institutions N Viswachandan Reddy, head of Mega Medicals Maheshwar Gupta, head of SBB Medicare Chetan Krishna attended as chief guests and started the first fighting bouts.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS