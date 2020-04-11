Tirupati: NGOs distribute essentials to tribals in villages

Tirupati: NGOs engaged in distribution of essentials started reaching tribal in hamlets providing them the much needed provisions.

The city-based NGO, Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) on Friday distributed rice, red gram and edible oil to 50 families of Yanadis, a plain area tribal sect in Mamandur Tribal Colony and also Karkambadi Indira Nagar in Renigunta mandal.

RASS Director Nagaraj said that in the coming days, RASS will identify the Yanadi tribal, who are hit hard with no work due to lockdown in the villages in Renigunta mandal for distribution of essentials. Sanghamitra Service Society (SSS) also based in Tirupati, distributed rice, red gram and edible oil to 130 tribal families in Nagalacheruvu, Tatikona, Vaikuntapuram and Bonakaluva in Chandragiri mandal.

While TTD SC/ ST Employees Association distributed essential items sufficient for a week to 150 Shikari, also known as Nakkalollu, the most backward tribal sect in Oteru near here. Association president Prasad Rao said on coming to know that these Shikari families, who have no ration card, suffering for food, the Association members joined together to providing the essentials to Shikari families who lost livelihood due to lockdown.