Tirupati police seizes 100 kg ganja worth Rs 25L

SP L Subba Rayudu showing seized ganja to the media in Tirupati on Wednesday

6 smugglers held, 3 vehicles seized

Tirupati : In two separate cases, police seized 100 kg ganja, worth Rs 25 lakh and three cars used by the accused to smuggle ganja to Tamil Nadu.

Acting on reliable information, Chillakuru police along with revenue officials took up searches at Kota crossroad in Kalivedu village leading to the arrest of four smugglers.

The arrested were identified as Pasupuleti Giru Babu (45) of Puttur;

Mohan Madan Kumar of Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu; Panjanadhan Ajay (24); and Munasundaram Thirubaakaran (18), both from Gummadipundi, Tamil Nadu.

The four formed a gang and used to purchase ganja from Tuni area of Kakinada and sell it in Gummadipundi near Chennai and Puttur area.

In another case, Tada police led by CI Murali Krishna, SI Kondappa Naidu and their team were checking vehicles at Sri City Zero point. They suspected a car, which was going to Chennai, and found out 25 kg ganja worth Rs 9.5 lakh after searching. They arrested two persons.

The arrested were identified as Sharukh Khan, who was facing 2 cases for murder and NDPS.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they will purchase ganja from Pasupuleti Giri Babu gang and sell it in Tamil Nadu to earn more profit.

Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu, who briefed the media about the two smuggling cases at his office here on Wednesday, warned that police will act tough against smugglers intensified efforts to contain ganja smuggling. He requested public to support police by passing on any information if they know about ganja smuggling and give information through help line 8099999977 or 14446, specially setup to check ganja smuggling.

ASP Ravimanoharachari, DSP Ramana Kumar, Chechu Babu, CIs, SIs and others were present.

