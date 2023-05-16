Tirupati: Politicos, officials soak in fervour of spiritual carnival

Tirupati : It is intriguing to note that the week-long Tataiahgunta Gangamma Jatara which is underway in the city, bestowed the chance to the busy political leaders and senior officials to unwind themselves by engaging in the spiritual carnival.

The unique practice of devotees offering prayers, dressed in various veshams (guises) and fanciful attires, to the folk Goddess, which is in vogue provided the opportunity to the busy political leaders to take the much needed break to engage in the devotional activities laced with fun and pomp.

While the presentation of ‘Sare’ and Vasthrams being observed in Hindu shrines during special occasions like annual festivities which turned very popular this year in the sense a big number of political leaders including ministers, MLAs, prominent persons from various walks of life followed it and offered Sare to Gangamma, immersing themselves in devotion and easing them off from the busy activities. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy could find some time in attiring himself in Matangi Vesham and joined the Bhakti Chaitanya Yatra surprising everyone while a prominent minority community leader from the city and Corporation Standing Committee member SK Babu dressed in a military officer, sporting a bunch of medals pinned on the uniform, too joined in the yatra stunning every one and evoked fun and laughter with his jokes.

Not lagging Neha Bhumana, the daughter of City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who is spearheading the spiritual carnival and taking the festivities to new heights, too joined in the yatra attired as Durga Mata.

The MLA himself along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and YSRCP city president Palagiri Pratap Reddy on Monday, the penultimate day of the Jatara, a host of prominent persons including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister RK Roja, district officials like Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP Parameshwar Reddy and a long list of other presented Sare, after a devotional procession from their residences to the shrine, adding more to the spiritual ambience.