Tirupati: Rs 4K crore Employment Guarantee Scheme bills paid says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Panchayat raj and rural development minister P Ramachandra Reddy said the previous government did not pay Rs 5,118 crore bills under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) of which this government has already paid Rs 4,000 crore.

In the backdrop of TDP MPs complaining to the President of India that the YSRCP government had not cleared Rs 5,000 crore pending bills under the scheme, the minister addressed the media in Tirupati on Thursday. He said that there were several flaws in works taken up under MGNREGS by the previous government on which vigilance inquiry had been initiated.

Already vigilance department has completed the inquiry into 12 major works and recovered Rs 2 crore. He alleged that the TDP MPs complained to the President in order to hinder the Central funds to the state government. He criticised that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu had become the No 1 enemy of the state.

He found fault with the news reports appeared in a section of media linking him with the attack on magistrate Ramakrishna who belongs to SC community. The call data of the sub inspector concerned could reveal the truth, he opined.