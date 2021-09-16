Tirupati: Speculations rife on composition of TTD board

Amaravati/Tirupati: Speculations on the pending reconstitution of the TTD trust board reached its peak following TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy's meeting with Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday.

Different lists with names of purported members of the board have been making rounds on social media while the satellite channels began non-stop commentaries on the composition of new trust board and members after the meeting of Chief Minister and the TTD chairman.

Interestingly, even before the government GO came out on the TTD new trust board, leaders of political parties, more so BJP, started slamming the government, reacting to the media reports indicating a jumbo-sized trust board for the world's famed temple trust board.

However, various sources indicate that this time the number of TTD trust board, including the special invitees will be much more bigger than the previous board with the YSRCP government trying to accommodate several aspirants who failed to get any nominated posts of the state level corporations and also the recent director posts of various bodies.

Apart from TUDA chairman as an ex-officio member of the trust board, two more, including Tirupati city MLA and the AP Brahmin Corporation chairman, are going to get a berth in the board as ex-officio members, reliable sources said, adding that three MLAs, one each from the three regions, Rayalaseema, coastal and north Andhra, are also expected to be accommodated in the board.

Despite some reservations from various quarters on appointment of people from Telangana, the YSRCP government followed what it did in 2019 and also to continue, more or less the same number of board members with regard to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and also northern states.

With regard to Chittoor district, it is reliably learnt that Pokala Asok Kumar, a follower of minister Pedireddi Ramachandra Reddy, is to get a place in the board while five, including Myhome Rameswar Rao, Hetero Parthasarathi Reddy, Vemireddy Prasanthi, spouse of industrialist Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, India Cements Srinivasan and Mumbai-based Rajesh Sharma are to get second chance to be TTD trust board members.