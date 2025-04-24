Tirupati to Be Developed as Sports Hub

Tirupati: Tirupati, the renowned pilgrimage center, will be developed into a sports hub to promote games and athletics in the Rayalaseema region, said Minister for Transport, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Alongside SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and District Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, the Minister unveiled a statue of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand at the Srinivasa Sports Complex on Wednesday. He also inaugurated several new facilities developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The Minister highlighted various initiatives under the NDA government, including increased sports reservations to 3%, enhanced incentives for Olympic and Asian Games participants, and full financial support for training and transport. He also noted the recent inauguration of a state-of-the-art indoor stadium at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, a unique facility in South India. Dr. Venkateswar said the sports complex was significantly upgraded using Smart City and CSR funds. Around 800 people now use the facilities daily, which include a gym, ball badminton, volleyball, synthetic tennis, water plant, shuttle, skating, and swimming areas.

An indoor rifle shooting range has also been introduced with SAAP and state support. SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for expanding the complex using funds from TTD, SAAP, and Smart City. He also announced the upcoming inauguration of the Gollavanigunta Cricket Stadium.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Uma, and other dignitaries attended the event.

