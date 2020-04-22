Tirupati: TTD uploads 781 e-publications in its portal

Tirupati: After Door Darshan which started re-telecasting of popular Ramayan serial for the convenience of people who have confined to homes due to nationwide lockdown, now TTD plans to promote Hindu Sanathana Dharma by making changes in its website.

Accordingly, TTD has further improved devotee friendly website for e-publications and now uploaded 781 publications in seven languages including much acclaimed Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The e-publications portal was launched on March 21, 2015 and has been now vibrantly remodelled by the IT department and almost all TTD publications are uploaded after a thorough review of the content to avoid any objectionable or other religious content or references.

The redesigned portal now has devotee option for search on content, language and author-wise choice. In the special books category Vedas and Upanishads are also uploaded. Presently, of the 781 publications, 492 are in Telugu, 75 in Sanskrit, 122 in English, Kannada Two, Hindi 74 in Tamil 14 and two in Banjara language.

They include Veda literature, Purana literature, Kavya Prabhandha literature, Sankirtana Sahityam, Temple literature and General knowledge material.

The TTD publishes Sapthagiri magazine in six languages:

Telugu,Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, English and Sanskrit and they can be freely downloaded and readable on the website.

How to download?

Devotees should click on e-publications link in the www.tirumala.org portal or on the e-books.tirumala.org for down loading and reading online.