Tirupati: UTF office-bearers elected unanimously

Tirupati: The Tirupati district committee elections of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) were held unanimously at its district office in Tirupati on Tuesday. UTF State secretary B Lakshmi Raja has officiated as election officer while SS Naidu was the observer. The members have elected G J Rajasekhar (Doravari Satram) as district president and K Muthyala Reddy (Renigunta) as general secretary.

Other office-bearers are: Vice-presidents M Kumara Swamy (Venkatagiri), E Geethamma (Puttur) and treasurer K Mohan Babu (Srikalahasti). The Committee also elected another 12 teachers as secretaries besides other office-bearers.