Tirupati will shine as global tourism hub: Durgesh

Tirupati: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh announced that Tirupati will be developed as a major tourism hub, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

Speaking at the Regional Tourism Investors’ Summit at a hotel here on Friday, he said the government is committed to turning the temple city into not just a pilgrimage centre but also a leading tourist destination. The minister explained that the state has already received nearly Rs 12,000 crore worth of tourism investments in one year, showing the strong trust of investors. Tirupati will focus on MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), nature tourism in forest areas, destination weddings, homestays, adventure tourism and caravan tourism.

A tourism circuit is also being planned to connect Chandragiri Fort, Talakona waterfalls, SV Zoo, and bird sanctuaries in Sullurupeta and Nelapattu. “A pilgrim who comes to Tirupati for one day should be able to stay here for two to three days exploring nearby attractions,” he said.

To support this growth, the government has approved Rs 3,482 crore worth of hotel and resort projects, which will create nearly 2,700 new hotel rooms and provide jobs for more than 11,000 youth.

Popular hotel brands like Novotel, Marriott, Oberoi, Atmosphere, and Lemon Tree are setting up new properties here. New facilities are also planned in partnership with TTD to promote grand-scale weddings in Tirupati.

Special projects include developing eco-tourism in the Seshachalam forests, setting up experience centres related to red sandalwood, and introducing a homestay policy that will bring 10,000 homestays across the state. Foreign tourists will get to experience traditional stays in heritage houses and old structures in Tirupati.

Durgesh also criticised the previous government, saying it completely failed to develop tourism and let Andhra Pradesh lose visitors, while the present coalition government is making the state an attractive destination again.

He assured investors of smooth clearances through a single-window system, land at reasonable prices, tax benefits and full cooperation from the tourism department.

MLAs, senior tourism officials, APTDC MD K Amrapali Kata, industrial bodies like CII, tour operators, and several new investors participated in the event. The minister praised tourism officials for their efforts and invited more entrepreneurs to come forward with investments, promising full support from the government.

With new hotels, eco-tourism projects, homestays, and international-standard facilities, Tirupati is set to go beyond a pilgrimage town and grow into one of India’s leading tourism hubs.