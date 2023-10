TN CM's spouse Durga Stalin participates in Abhisheka seva in Tirumala temple

Tirumala, Oct.13: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin spouse Durga Stalin offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Friday.

Durga Stalin participated in the hour long Abhisheka seva, celestial bath to the presiding deity Moolavarlu, amidst chanting of hymns from Scriptures being performed weekly on every Friday in the famed Tirumala shrine.

After Darshan Durga Staling left by road to Chennai.

Industrialist and TTD trust board member Balasubramani accompanied Durga Stalin.