TNSF urges state govt to revoke GOs 107 & 108

Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool district parliament general secretary Boggula Praveen demanded the state government to immediately suspend the GOs 107 and 108 as those are harmful to the students, who wants to pursue higher education in medicine.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Praveen said that the National Commission for Medical Education has given nod for setting up of five medical colleges in the state. If all medical colleges were constructed, several merit students hailing from poor background would get seats in medical stream, said Praveen.

The state government instead of following the process to fill up the seats, has brought GO Nos 107 & 108 to put a cut in 50 percent seats. If the GOs are not suspended, then the merit students hailing from poor background, would face problems in securing seats.

He said the families hailing from poor background are encouraging their children to pursue higher education after spending huge amount of money. Praveen urged the state government to work for the interest of poor students and demanded the state government to immediately suspend the GOs 107 & 108. If the GOs are not suspended, then they will stage statewide protests, he warned.