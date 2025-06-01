Tobacco poses fatal threat to human life: SVIMS Director

Tirupati: With the goal of raising awareness about the devastating impact of tobacco consumption, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), under the Department of General Medicine, organised a World No Tobacco Day programme on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr R V Kumar said that the event was aimed at educating the public about the harmful consequences of tobacco use. “What often begins as a fashion statement evolves into a psychological addiction, causing irreparable damage to health,” he said. He warned that tobacco leads to serious conditions such as lung damage, heart disease, stroke, circulatory issues, and various cancers, ultimately posing a fatal threat to human life.

Echoing these concerns, SVIMS Dean and Head of the Department of Medicine Dr Alladi Mohan noted that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco use results in nearly eight million deaths every year. Alarmingly, around 1.3 million of these deaths occur among non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke. Commenting on this year’s theme, ‘Bright Products, Dark Intentions: Unmasking the Appeal’, he noted that the seemingly attractive image of tobacco hides its dangerous and deadly consequences.

A panel discussion followed, featuring medical professionals from the Department of Medicine who shed light on various health consequences of tobacco use. Dr Harikrishna, Dr Manolaya, Dr Sameeraja, Dr Bhargav and Dr Chandrasekhar addressed various aspects on the effects of tobacco use. Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla and several other faculty members also participated in the programme.