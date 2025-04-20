Tobacco turns bitter for farmers

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): Tobacco farmers in Kurnool district are currently grappling with severe hardships. After reaping profits for three consecutive years, farmers began this season with optimism, hoping favorable weather and market conditions would continue. However, their hopes were dashed by untimely rains that severely affected the quality of the crop.

Despite a promising start to the season with ideal weather for planting, sudden climatic changes during the curing period led to discolored and poor-quality leaves. As a result, the cured tobacco appears pale and substandard, causing deep concern among farmers.

Adding to their woes, traders who usually arrive to procure the crop within two months of curing have been noticeably absent, leaving farmers in a lurch. Many have been forced to abandon their families temporarily and dedicate themselves entirely to their fields in hopes of salvaging what they can.

“We have been waiting endlessly, but neither the market nor the government is coming to our rescue,” lamented several distressed farmers. “Year after year, we are promised support, but when the crisis hits, no one pays attention to our plight.”

The farmers further alleged that representatives from the GBI company had lured them into cultivating tobacco with promises of comprehensive support and assured procurement. However, as prices crashed, the company reportedly backed out of its commitments. “They are now avoiding our calls and have stopped engaging with us altogether,” the farmers claimed.

The disillusioned cultivators are urging the state government to intervene immediately. “We request the government to at least ensure a minimum support price for our tobacco. It’s time someone took our issues seriously,” said the farmers in unison.

With no immediate relief in sight, the tobacco farmers of Devanakonda are left clinging to dwindling hope, as what once was a profitable crop now threatens their livelihoods.

Vadde Nagaraju speaking to The Hans India has said that he has cultivated the crop on 10 acres this season. While he managed to sell the first batch of his harvest, the experience left him deeply disillusioned. From the initial produce, he harvested 9 quintals. Of these, only 4 quintals fetched a reasonable price of Rs.14,500 per quintal, while the remaining 5 quintals were purchased at a meager Rs.8,000 per quintal.

“The quality of the entire crop was consistent,” Nagaraju said. “But they came up with various excuses to reject most of it or buy it at very low prices. We are being misled and exploited,” lamented Nagaraju.

Another farmer, Venkatesh, shared a similar ordeal. “They only bought a small quantity from my first harvest. When I returned with the rest of the produce, they outright refused to buy it. Repeated phone calls to the company went unanswered, and even personal visits were ignored,” he lamented.

When the farmers approached agricultural officials for help, they were met with indifference. “We pleaded with them, but they said they have nothing to do with tobacco,” said the farmers. Left without any support, neither from the government nor from the seed-supplying private companies many farmers are watching their hard-earned produce rot in their fields.

With no buyers, no accountability, and mounting debts, some farmers are now expressing extreme despair. “We don’t know what to do with the tobacco lying in our fields. If this continues, death seems to be the only escape,” said a farmer in anguish.

This distressing situation highlights the urgent need for government intervention, transparent procurement policies, and regulation of private companies operating in the sector. The voices of these farmers must not go unheard.