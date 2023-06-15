Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 15-06-2023

1. VIJAYAWADA: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has no individual political policy and he is only working for Chandrababu Naidu. Read More

2. Kadirinaidu Palle(SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that his party would invoke Preventive Detection Act (PD Act) against those selling or supplying spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Read More

3. As part of Varahi yatra, Pawan Kalyan will be continuing his yatra today in Kakinada and take the representations from the people in the Janavani program to be held in a short while. The Jana Sena chief will talk the people about the local problems and take the complains. Read More

4. Nandyal: Guntur Division Railway Manager (DRM) Rama Krishna said that an awareness campaign on safety measures is being conducted in view of the recent train tragedy that took place in the district. He visited Nandyal railway station on Wednesday and inspected the station premises and interacted with the officials and staff on the occasion. Read More

5. Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The district is becoming a platform for innovation by introducing a scheme - Bangaru Konda – to prevent malnutrition among children and taking steps towards complete nutrition, stated Home Minister Taneti Vanitha. She unveiled the logo of ‘Bangaru Konda’ launched here on Wednesday. Also, wall poster, website and Android app were unveiled on the occasion. Read More



