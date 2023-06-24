Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 24-06-2023

1. Srikakulam: Tourism department decided to hand over its guest houses to private firms. Based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode the guest houses will be handed over to private persons and private agencies. Read More

2. Visakhapatnam: Millets and pulses will have a huge demand in future and the Central and state governments should extend support to meet their rising demand, said Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Chairman Vijay Paul Sharma.

3. Visakhapatnam: South Central Railway to run special trains towards Puri and back during the Rath Yatra period for the convenience of pilgrims. As a part of it, Kacheguda-Khurda Road special (07223) will leave Kacheguda on Saturday at 8.30 pm and reach Khurda Road the next day at 4.30 pm (one trip). It arrives at Duvvada at 9.18 am and departs at 9.20 am. In return, Khurda Road - Kacheguda (07224) will leave Khurda Road on Sunday at 6.30 pm and reach Kacheguda the next day at 4 pm (one trip). It arrives at Duvvada at 2 am and departs at 2.02 pm.

4. Tirupati: Joint Collector D K Balaji has instructed the officials to implement the Jagananna Suraksha programme from Saturday in the district. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the programme to provide government schemes and civic services at the doorstep of the people, who are eligible for them. The CM programme was attended virtually by the joint collector, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, DRO Kodandarami Reddy, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Rama Rao and other district officials.

5. Nellore: Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy along with Transport Minister P Viswarup on Friday inaugurated the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Municipal Bus Stand, constructed with Rs 4.50 crore funds by MGR Foundation & Atmakur Development Forum in Atmakur town of Nellore district.




