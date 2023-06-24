Visakhapatnam: SCR to run special trains for Rath Yatra

Visakhapatnam: South Central Railway to run special trains towards Puri and back during the Rath Yatra period for the convenience of pilgrims.

As a part of it, Kacheguda-Khurda Road special (07223) will leave Kacheguda on Saturday at 8.30 pm and reach Khurda Road the next day at 4.30 pm (one trip). It arrives at Duvvada at 9.18 am and departs at 9.20 am. In return, Khurda Road - Kacheguda (07224) will leave Khurda Road on Sunday at 6.30 pm and reach Kacheguda the next day at 4 pm (one trip). It arrives at Duvvada at 2 am and departs at 2.02 pm.

The train halts at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur between Kacheguda and Khurda Road stations.

Meanwhile, in order to clear extra rush, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway has decided toattach an additional Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train.

As a part of it, aAdditional Vistadome coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) on 02nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th July. In return, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) on 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 19th,21st. 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th and 31st of July. People are requested to make use of these services.