Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 27-06-2023

1. Adoni (Kurnool): The residents of Madhavaram village under the aegis of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a protest on Madhavaram and Adoni road demanding the government officials and political leaders to resolve the drinking water problem in their village on Monday.

2. Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha organised a monthly cultural programme at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Monday. The programme consists of two parts ¬- classical dance and a playlet.

3. Visakhapatnam: The decision of land pooling in and around 'Erra Matti Dibbalu' was strongly objected by the Jana Sena Party (JSP). Recently, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority issued a notification regarding land pooling of 'Erra Matti Dibbalu', a rare marine geological formation near Bheemunipatnam that was declared as a significant geo heritage site by the Geological Survey of India.

4. Tirupati: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy said that police alone cannot eradicate the menace of drug abuse, which is spoiling the future of many youth, and stressed that everyone should extend support to prevent drug abuse for the bright future of our youth.

5. Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said so far 86 per cent of resurvey work has been completed under Bhumi Hakku-Bhumi Raksha in Guntur city. She distributed tabs to the planning secretaries at a programme held here on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that tabs are useful to speed up resurvey and complete the work within the stipulated time. She instructed the planning secretaries to complete the work within the stipulated time.




