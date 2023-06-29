Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 29-06-2023

1. Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought revolutionary changes in the education sector in the State, under the influence of Dr BR Ambedkar, who emphasised on the importance of education to the common people in the country. Read More

2. Vijayawada: The death of actor Jr NTR's die-hard fan Shyam remained shrouded in mystery even after police released selfie video of the youth before he died by suicide.

3. Gudur (Tirupati district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is totally feeling insecure on learning about the massive response to the Yuva Galam Padayatra during the past 140 days, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

4. Vijayawada: AP State Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu informed that the State government is taking steps to construct houses for the poor in the capital region area and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the own house dream of around 30 lakh people.

5. Visakhapatnam: The newly-elected president of Prema Samajam, Buddha Shivaji said he will work hard for the development of the samajam with the cooperation of all the stakeholders.




