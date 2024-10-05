Toll gate at Karapadu draws ire of local residents

Srikakulam" Toll gate arranged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Karapadu in Itchapuram mandal on National Highway-16 is facing a strong opposition from four-wheeler owners and drivers of Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili and Sompetamandals in the district. They raised objections at Karapadu village which is only 47 km from another toll gate at Laxmipuram in Palasa mandal on NH-16. As per norms of the NHAI, distance between two toll gates must be more than 60 km but here it is being violated. Another violation here isas per an announcement made by the Union minister for transport, people living around 30 km radius from the toll gate who are doing daily commutes are not required to pay toll charges and need to show their Aadhaar card only as residential proof. It is also not honoured by the local toll gate personnel who are allegedly harassing the local vehicle owners and drivers.

Local vehicle owners and drivers approached Itchapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok but the issue has not yet been solved. Vexed with the MLA’s attitude, they took it to the notice of the Union minister for civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu but to no avail. They also staged agitation in front of the toll gate on Friday. “Arrangement of toll gate at Karapaduin less than 60 km distance from Laxmipuram toll gate in Palasa mandal is against rules and collection of toll fee is illegal. We will take the issue to the notice of the Central government,” National BC Welfare Association state level legal advisor, ChLaxman Rao said.

“About 40 villages are located at 30 km radius from the toll gate. Four-wheeler and cab drivers are unable to pay toll fee as they are moving regularly through the NH-16 and collecting toll gate is unfair,” National BC Welfare Association state secretary BDhilli Rao said.