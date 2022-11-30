Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The opposition TDP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the Supreme Court transferred the murder case of his uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy to the CBI court in Telangana.

2. Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said that the government would take up road repair works worth Rs 17,000 crore and complete them in 13 months.

3. President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh to take part in the Navy Day celebrations scheduled on December 4.

4. Sand prices are increasing exorbitantly in Palasa, Sompeta, and Itchapura areas in the Srikakulam district.

5. The police department has decided to form four new APSP police battalions in the state in Etcherla (Srikakulam district), Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district), Maddipadu (Prakasham district), and Chittoor.

















