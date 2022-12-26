Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1.TTD: Amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be organised at Tirumala temple on Tuesday. On that day from 6-10 am the priests will perform the temple purification program at Anandanilayam, Bangaru Vakikili, temples inside tirumala, temple premises, potu, walls, roof, puja materials etc with water.





2. Former Finance Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday dared Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for an open debate on the heavy debt burden on the State. In a press release here, Yanamala said the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues had been changing tack quite frequently on the future of Andhra Pradesh with regard to the liabilities of the State. "I am ready for an open debate with the Chief Minister in the presence of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officials on the borrowings of the State," Yanamala said.





3. The Meteorological Department has said that scattered rains are likely to occur in many parts of Andhra Pradesh as an surface circulation system formed in southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka moved west-southwest and strengthened as a severe depression over northern Sri Lanka on Sunday.





4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family members and close relatives participated in the Christmas prayer service at the CSI Town Church here on Sunday





5. Spiritual speaker Garikapati Narasimha Rao said that a human being can get salvation only if he gets rid of his attachment to the worldly pleasures and becomes dispassionate.























