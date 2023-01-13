Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The vehicular traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway has increased tremendously. After the government of the Telugu states declared holidays, the people living in Hyderabad went to their native villages.





2. In a significant development in Chittoor district politics, Bode Ramachandra Yadav, a Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader from Punganur, who was attacked last month in the town allegedly by the followers of Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, met the Union Minister Amit Shah





3. Reflecting the growing popularity of the state government's flagship 'Navaratnalu' schemes, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has come up with a fresh calendar for 2023. Like how the 'Navaratnalu' is meant for reaching the poor, the calendar of the APEPDCL mirrors the schemes of the department tailored for various sections of people.





4. Heavy rush witnessed at malls and standalone garment stores Owing to festive rush, traffic at several junctions was congested





5. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the Transport Department officials to ensure that all types of vehicles in the state have high security number plates.































