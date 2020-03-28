Total 19 COVID19 positive in AP, on Saturday alone 6 new cases

Amaravati: At least 6 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected on Saturday, taking the total to 19 in the State.

Patient 14 and 15 are contact of patient No 10 who went to attend a religious meeting in Delhi. All these three are from Guntur District. They got into contact with patient no. 10 on March 19 and got admitted into hospital on March 26, according to the medical and health department latest bulletin. All these three patients are under hospital isolation. With these new two positive cases, the total coronavirus cases in Guntur alone reached to 4 and all of them from same family and relatives.

Patient 16 is a 60 year old male from Prakasam district has returned from Delhi. He travelled from Chirala to Delhi on March 14 and stayed in Bangla Mosque for four days till March 17. On March 17, he travelled from Delhi to Vijayawada by Duronto Express. From there he reached Ongole and spent a day then travelled to Chirala by share auto. Later, March 26, he developed the symptoms and reached GGH Ongole by 108 ambulance.

Patient 17 has contact with patient 16, aged 50 year old female from Prakasam district.

Patient 18 is a 65 year old male from Krishna district has returned from Mecca.

The patient 19 is a 23 year old male from Kurnool district has returned from Rajasthan. He travelled from Rajasthan to Secunderabad. From there to Kachiguda and then to Kurnool by March 19. Thereafter he travelled to Nossam by bus and then to Kadapa and Proddutur then to Jammalamadugu on March 19. He developed symptoms on March 24 and visited the GGH Kurnool.

Still, the government is awaiting for 65 more test results. So far, the government tested only 496 cases.

The district wise cases are including Chittoor 1, East Godavari 1, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam each 4, Prakasam 3 and Nellore 1.