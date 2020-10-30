Tourism Policy to be announced soon: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati: Minister for tourism and culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the government would soon release the Tourism Policy for the state.



He was addressing the AP Tourism Conclave with the theme 'Restarting Tourism & Hospitality Sector -Andhra Pradesh as most preferred Destination' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Thursday. Delivering the keynote address, Srinivasa Rao said that AP has the distinction of being a leading tourism destination in India and is presently, the third most visited state in terms of domestic tourism.

Andhra Pradesh would continue to promote state domestically to attract more number of tourists in to the state, he added.

He highlighted the major strengths of Andhra Pradesh tourism themes such as beach and water-based, eco-tourism, Buddhist, religious, heritage, spiritual or wellness and medical which has the great potential in the coming days.

He also stated that the forthcoming Tourism Policy would attract greater private investments across the state.

Vinod Zutshi, former secretary of Union Tourism and president of New Tourism Foundation stated that AP could take a lead in re-start operations of tourism.

Pravin Kumar, managing director of the AP Tourism Development Corporation, said that the tourism sector is contributing significantly to GSDP of the state.

D Ramakrishna, chairman of the CII Andhra Pradesh and managing director, Efftronics presided the session.

Dilip Puri, Tarun Kakani, co-convener of the CII-AP, also participated in the deliberations of conclave.

The panellists include of Tourism, Tata Trusts Mridula Tangirala, Capt Swadesh Kumar, President, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India; (ATOAI) Dr V Sambasiva Raju, Director, Administration; Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, Sanjay Shreevastav, Regional Director of South, Union Ministry of Tourism.