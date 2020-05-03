Trade unions demand reinstatement of 1,400 contract workers in TTD

Tirupati: All trade unions roundtable conference has unanimously demanded reappointment of 1400 contract workers in TTD who were sacked by the its management recently.

On Saturday, a roundtable was organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Union(CITU) over the TTD contract workers issue. CITU District Secretary Kandarapu Murali condemned the TTD's inhuman action against the contract workers in the name of the expiry of the contract period.

He sought Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's intervention on the issue and reappointment of the contract workers who were previously working under pilgrim management service at Tirumala and Tirupati.

AITUC Chittoor district secretary P Murali demanded justice to sacked employees. During the lockdown period also, these contract workers had rendered their services, he pointed out.

TTD Employees Association leader Gampla Venkata Ramana Reddy also demanded reinstatement of the contract workers as per labour protection laws. He expressed his solidarity with the sacked workers.

IDWA leader Sailakshmi, DYFI leader S Jayachandra, SFI district secretary Madhav, Agiricultural Labour Workers Union leader V Nagaraju, TTD Employees Association leaders Indira and Nagarjuna were present.