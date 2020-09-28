Traders in Srikakulam seek relaxation in lockdown norms

Srikakulam: Traders in and around Srikakulam city are expressing their strong dissent over continuation of lockdown restrictions in the wake of Covid pandemic. Traders who are running and depending on various types of business activities like cloth shops, hotels and stationery etc formed as an association and expressed their dissatisfaction over continuation of lockdown in and around the Srikakulam city.



Everyday shops and other business activities are allowed in and around the city till 3 pm. In addition to it on every Sunday complete lockdown has been announced in the wake of rising trend of Covid cases.

But traders questioned the district administration why lockdown was continuing in and around Srikakulam city alone when the government has allowed all activities in the rest of the district and other districts also. They explained their problems to Srikakulam YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday and told him that all traders involved in businesses related to clothes, shoes, stationery and hotels suffered huge losses in the wake of lockdown since March 22 but they were not provided any relief by the government.

They promised to follow all Covid guidelines at their business units and requested the MLA to discuss the issue with the district administration to allow them to run business activities all along the day otherwise most of the families will be pushed into severe financial crisis.

The traders also pointed out that workers were hit badly due to the pandemic as they lost their jobs during the last six months.

Responding to their plea, Prasada Rao assured to discuss the issue with the District Collector and to make efforts to provide relief to traders and allow them to carry out their businesses to prevent any financial crisis in the coming days. Traders' union representatives P Srinu, K Ramesh, K Srinu and others attended.