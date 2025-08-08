Traffic diversions in Guntur

Guntur: As the demolition work of the Shankar Vilas Flyover Bridge in Guntur city is set to begin, the Guntur Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions to ease congestion. These diversions will be effective from Saturday. Heavy vehicles from Amaravati Road towards MTB Centre must travel via Chillies Point, Inner Ring Road. Heavy vehicles (including school/college buses) from MTB Centre towards Lodge Centre must use the Kankaragunta Flyover via Ramesh Hospital.

Vehicles coming towards the Market Area from Kobbarithota, Krishnanagar, Chandramoulinagar, Brindavan Gardens, Lakshmipuram should use Pattabhipuram Police Station Road (or) 18th Line, Brodipet, Kankaragunta Underpass, Collector Office Road, Ramesh Hospital route. From Pattabhipuram towards GGH, commuters must use the Kankaragunta Flyover, MTB Centre, Women’s College, Pallavi Theatre route.

SP S Satish Kumar urged the public to follow the instructions of Traffic Police without fail and added that these temporary routes have been arranged for public convenience. He requested the vehicle riders to follow the above traffic guidelines andcooperate with the traffic police.