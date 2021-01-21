Train staff of village, ward secretariats on land survey: CM Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to create awareness, give training and conduct tests to improve the efficiency of village/ ward secretariat staff on comprehensive land survey.

During a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among staff on issues related to comprehensive survey so that their work will be efficient and they can serve people better.

He said the new colonies to be built for the poor should be included in the survey and should be taken into account in the preparation of maps and added that every house in the colonies should be given an unique ID. He said employees of village secretariats who are participating in land survey should allot two hours daily for receiving grievances and solving them.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister about the workflow of registration process of land in Village Secretariats. The Chief Minister said registration services should start in a village secretariat once comprehensive land survey is completed. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for village secretariat staff to learn about registration process directly from registration offices.

He said a call centre should be set up with experts and senior officials to clear the doubts of employees of village secretariats. This would ensure that there would be no interruptions once the registration process begins at village/ ward secretariats. He said the facility to register from anywhere is already available and directed the officials to ensure it is continued.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the staff participating in comprehensive land survey is being given training in phases. Tests were conducted at two levels till now and 92 per cent of them passed in second level. The remaining employees are being given training to promote awareness among them. The third level tests will be conducted in February, the officials said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare SOPs for the survey process from Surveyor to Joint Collector and said they should be responsible for the work. The Chief Minister pointed out that the distribution of house site pattas programme has been extended till January 30 and directed the officials to pattas are allotted to all the eligible within 90 days.

The officials said distribution of house site pattas is being delayed as they are showing the house site to the beneficiary besides giving the patta. Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, Nilam Sawhney, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Revenue) V Usharani, Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar, Survey, Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Siddharth Jain and other senior officials were present.