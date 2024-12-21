Train traffic hit as goods train derails in Araku route

Paderu (ASR district): A goods train derailed in the early hours of Friday on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul railway line near Borra railway station in the state, causing a major disruption to train services.

The de-railment occurred after a boulder, dislodged by heavy rains, fell onto the tracks. he train, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, had one of its wagons derailed in the mishap.

As a result, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train was cancelled, leaving pas-sengers stranded. Railway officials immediately launched restoration operations on a war footing to clear the tracks and resume train traffic.