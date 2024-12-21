Live
- HC orders immediate release of CT Ravi, BJP workers celebrate
- Cops nab fraudster who leased house to 22 people in Bengaluru
- 32K acres of Waqf lands encroached: Abdul Aziz
- AP always stands as a beacon of innovation: CII Chairman
- Gokulam sheds beneficial for dairy farmers: Collector Sumit
- Second abandoned Shiv temple discovered
- CM for speedy disposal of cases, says Anitha
- Chandrababu envisions financial independence of women: Bhuvaneswari
- Cong MLAs protest at MP Assembly premises
- Velagapudi: Labour minister wants to transfer corrupt officials
Train traffic hit as goods train derails in Araku route
Paderu (ASR district): A goods train derailed in the early hours of Friday on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul railway line near Borra railway station in the state, causing a major disruption to train services.
The de-railment occurred after a boulder, dislodged by heavy rains, fell onto the tracks. he train, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, had one of its wagons derailed in the mishap.
As a result, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train was cancelled, leaving pas-sengers stranded. Railway officials immediately launched restoration operations on a war footing to clear the tracks and resume train traffic.
