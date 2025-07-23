Live
- The Factory-Trained Expert Who Earned His Reputation as Sydney's Best Aston Martin Mechanic
- Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased
- Kalonji vs Jeera: Which Spice Works Best for Hair Growth?
- Dynamic Cables’ Q1 net profit drops 22.75 pc to Rs 18.2 crore; revenue falls nearly 21 pc
- Bengal Cong leaders cautious over Mamata Banerjee's silent message from Martyrs’ Day rally
- Two killed as landslide hits labourers' tent in J&K’s Reasi
- 5 Practical Online Safety Tips Every Parent Should Follow
- Eyeing 'tangible outcomes', PM Modi embarks on two-nation visit to UK and Maldives
- AI Compute Arms Race: xAI Eyes 50M GPUs by 2030, OpenAI Targets 1M by 2025
- Youth advised to stay away from narcotics
Training in robotic process automation begins
Narsapuram: ICT Academy and Infosys CSR Training Programme on Robotic Process Automation was inaugurated for the final year B Tech students of...
Narsapuram: ICT Academy and Infosys CSR Training Programme on Robotic Process Automation was inaugurated for the final year B Tech students of Swarnandhra College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) at Sitharampuram village in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari district. The college has announced that the 15 days training will be helpful to the students to get campus placements.
The training will be concluded on August 6. The students will get more job opportunities with the training classes, said the college chairman KV Satyanarayana.
He said the Swarnandhra College gives priority for imparting special training with expert faculty regularly. College Director A Srihari, College principal Dr S Suresh Kumar, Vice-principal Dr A Gopichand, Treasurer KV Swamy and others were present in the inaugural function.