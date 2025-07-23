Training in robotic process automation begins

Narsapuram: ICT Academy and Infosys CSR Training Programme on Robotic Process Automation was inaugurated for the final year B Tech students of Swarnandhra College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) at Sitharampuram village in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari district. The college has announced that the 15 days training will be helpful to the students to get campus placements.

The training will be concluded on August 6. The students will get more job opportunities with the training classes, said the college chairman KV Satyanarayana.

He said the Swarnandhra College gives priority for imparting special training with expert faculty regularly. College Director A Srihari, College principal Dr S Suresh Kumar, Vice-principal Dr A Gopichand, Treasurer KV Swamy and others were present in the inaugural function.