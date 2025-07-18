Training programme held for farmers

Kurnool: Crop diversification in agriculture is the need of the hour. A training programme was organised at KVK Banavasi for farmers of Kurnool district. The programme was organised under the ‘Mandatory Capacity Building for Extension of Pilot Project on Crop Diversification on Integrated Farming System.’ It was funded by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, AICRP.

Dr Tejeswara Rao, Co-Principal Investigator of the project informed that crop diversification in agriculture involves growing different types of crops to increase agricultural resilience to climate change, improve soil health, reduce losses and increase income, often shifting from monoculture to crop mix and adopting integrated farming systems.

Dr K Raghavendra Chowdhury, Programme Coordinator, in his address, stressed the need for soybean and bajra cultivation to increase soil fertility and farmer profitability.

Dr P Sujathamma, Principal Scientist and Coordinator, DAATTC, Kurnool, explained about value addition for improved agricultural systems. Value addition in agricultural systems means converting raw agricultural products into complete or semi-finished goods, increasing their economic value, benefiting farmers through higher incomes and creating employment opportunities.