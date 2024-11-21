  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Training session for health workers concludes

Training session for health workers concludes
x

Malaria In-charge Officer and Deputy DMHO of East Godavari district Dr J Sandhya releasing health awareness material in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday

Highlights

Malaria In-charge Officer and Deputy DMHO of East Godavari district Dr J Sandhya called on health workers to play an aspirational role in public health protection by raising awareness among people about health issues and safeguarding them from diseases.

Rajamahendravaram : Malaria In-charge Officer and Deputy DMHO of East Godavari district Dr J Sandhya called on health workers to play an aspirational role in public health protection by raising awareness among people about health issues and safeguarding them from diseases.

She addressed the second day of a refresher training programme for health workers at the Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Dr Sandhya emphasised the importance of educating the public about vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and filariasis, as well as illnesses arising from seasonal changes.

She said that creating awareness would yield positive results and help people protect their health effectively. She urged health workers to implement larval control programmes, ensure cleanliness in localities, and actively promote the “Dry Day Friday” initiative in villages.

Assistant Malaria Officer Nakka Venkateswara Rao explained procedures for identifying fever cases during house visits and collecting blood samples.

Senior Entomologist I Ramakrishna Rao provided comprehensive information about symptoms of various diseases and their prevention methods.

A demonstration was conducted on using sprayers and medicines for mosquito control.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick