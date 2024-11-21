Training session for health workers concludes

Live
Rajamahendravaram : Malaria In-charge Officer and Deputy DMHO of East Godavari district Dr J Sandhya called on health workers to play an aspirational role in public health protection by raising awareness among people about health issues and safeguarding them from diseases.
She addressed the second day of a refresher training programme for health workers at the Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.
Dr Sandhya emphasised the importance of educating the public about vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and filariasis, as well as illnesses arising from seasonal changes.
She said that creating awareness would yield positive results and help people protect their health effectively. She urged health workers to implement larval control programmes, ensure cleanliness in localities, and actively promote the “Dry Day Friday” initiative in villages.
Assistant Malaria Officer Nakka Venkateswara Rao explained procedures for identifying fever cases during house visits and collecting blood samples.
Senior Entomologist I Ramakrishna Rao provided comprehensive information about symptoms of various diseases and their prevention methods.
A demonstration was conducted on using sprayers and medicines for mosquito control.